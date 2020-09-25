We’re only a couple of days away from the launch of Google’s two new Pixel smartphones — the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. And in the run-up to the launch date, all kinds of information about both the smartphones are surfacing on the internet. The latest information that we have for you is related to the pricing of Pixel 5.

According to famous tipster Jon Prosser, who has an exceptional track record at providing genuine leaks, the upcoming Pixel 5 smartphone with 128GB RAM will set you back $699. The tipster is very confident about the pricing and has claimed that the pricing is “100%” accurate, leaving little room for us to speculate further. The tipster, however, didn’t share the details about the pricing of the other variant that has 64GB storage capacity. There is a possibility that the 64GB-variant will cost $100 less than the Pixel 5 with 128GB storage.

According to previous rumors, the Pixel 5 smartphone features a 5.7 inches (or 5.8-inches) flat display that has a QHD+ screen resolution and 90Hz screen refresh rate, a punch-hole camera cut out at the top left corner. You’ll see a square camera bump, which houses two cameras, an unknown sensor, and an LED flash on the back of the smartphone. At the bottom edge, you get dual speakers and a USB Type-C port, while at the top Edge, you get a single noise-canceling mic.

Pixel 5 is also rumored powered by a fast mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is expected to pack a massive 4,080 mAh battery.