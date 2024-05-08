Microsoft and ServiceNow announces Now Assist and Microsoft Copilot integration

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft and ServiceNow today announced the expanded partnership at ServiceNow’s annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2024. As part of the expanded partnership, generative AI assistants from both the companies will be integrated together. The ServiceNow Now Assist and Microsoft Copilot can work together to offer a seamless enterprise experience.

Details about Copilot and Now Assist integration:

Instead of just presenting you with information, Microsoft Copilot can now hand off your requests to Now Assist in Microsoft Teams.

Now Assist will provide employees with responses to questions as well as recommend actions and next steps in a conversational manner. These actions combine Now Assist’s domain knowledge of the enterprise and awareness of the user’s context and organizational data from Microsoft 365 chats, email, calendar, and files.

In future, this integration will allow employees to use Copilot for Microsoft 365 from ServiceNow to create documents, such as a presentation in Microsoft PowerPoint, based on ServiceNow prompts.

“At Microsoft, we are committed to helping our customers adapt and thrive in this new age of AI,” said Rajesh Jha, executive vice president of Experiences + Devices at Microsoft. “Fundamental shifts are transforming productivity for every individual, organization, and industry, which is why our work with ServiceNow is so valuable. The seamless integration of our AI-powered assistants will help usher in improved levels of employee and IT productivity, reduce context switching, and ensure easier execution of everyday work tasks, adding to the value of our customers’ technology investments.”

The new Now Assist and Microsoft Copilot integration will be generally available in Fall of 2024.