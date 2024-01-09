Pixel's 'Call Screening' - where Google answers your phone for you - might be coming to more languages and countries

Google Pixel’s Call Screening feature, which uses Google Assistant to answer calls and screen them for you, has been a popular perk for Pixel owners for several years. However, the feature has been limited to a handful of markets – until now.

There’s strong evidence that Google plans to expand Call Screening to new languages and countries, thanks to some interesting discoveries by a Reddit user.

Yuval17G was able to enable Call Screening on their rooted OnePlus phone, and not only that, but they were also able to download language packages for Hindi and “English (India).”

The existence of these language packages is a clear indication that Google is bringing Call Screening to India.

These new language packages point to a significant expansion of Call Screening functionality. The service is available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US. These are the new possible languages:

Deutsch: Belgium, Austria, Switzerland

Belgium, Austria, Switzerland Español: USA (EE.UU)

USA (EE.UU) Français: Belgium, Switzerland

Belgium, Switzerland Italiano: Switzerland & Italy

Switzerland & Italy Português: Brazil

Brazil English: India and SINGAPORE

India and SINGAPORE Hindi: India

As a Pixel user, I cannot wait long enough to use this feature, given that the number of spam calls is increasing daily. This will undoubtedly improve the communication experience for many users around the world.