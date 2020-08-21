Leaked renders of the Pixel 5 show familar design, hole-punch display, more

The first leaked renders of the Pixel 5 have arrived in all its glory, giving us a closer look at what the smartphone looks like. The leaked renders have come courtesy of @OnLeaks, in association with Pricebaba.

According to the leaked renders, the Pixel 5 looks very much the same as the recently announced Pixel 4a, except for the fact the former features a glittery design and one extra camera at the back. Other than that, the smartphone features a 5.7 inches (or 5.8-inches) flat display, a punch-hole camera cut out at the top left corner.

Gallery

Talking about the back of the smarpthone, you’ll see a square camera bump, which houses two cameras, an unknown sensor, and an LED flash. You can find a glossy power button and volume rocker are on the right edge. At the bottom edge, you get dual speakers and a USB Type-C port, while at the top Edge, you get a single noise-canceling mic.

Rumor has it that Pixel 5 will feature a display that has QHD+ screen resolution with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and might pack a 3,080mAh battery. Pixel 5 is also rumored powered by a fast mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, though it’s not clear if there will be any other variant of the smartphone with more primary memory.

According to Jon Prosser, Google is eyeing September 30 to launch the Black and Green color variants of the Pixel 5. The smartphone is expected to be available starting at $499 in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.