Upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8a smartphones leaked online

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Alleged renders of the forthcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro and packaging for the Pixel 8a have been disclosed online, potentially hinting at the design direction for Google’s next smartphone lineup.

Pixel 9 Pro

The Pixel 9 Pro renders, reportedly from X, indicate a significant deviation from the curved edges that have been a hallmark of Pixel Pro models since the Pixel 6. The renders depict flat edges with a slight curvature towards the display and rear panel, aligning more closely with the design language of the iPhone and Galaxy S24 series.

So #FutureSquad… Just like every year for almost a decade, I'm bringing you once again the very first and very early look at #Google's next Flagship!?



This is the #Pixel9Pro (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)!



On behalf of @mysmartprice https://t.co/EHRFwPMpTk pic.twitter.com/0nNBLvdJ9c — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 23, 2024

Additional potential changes include:

A detached, pill-shaped camera bar: Inspired by the Pixel Fold, the camera housing appears to sit independently from the phone’s frame, creating a unique “pill-on-pill” aesthetic with the triple rear cameras.

Inspired by the Pixel Fold, the camera housing appears to sit independently from the phone’s frame, creating a unique “pill-on-pill” aesthetic with the triple rear cameras. Minimized bezels: The leaked renders suggest a bezel-less design on the left side of the display.

The leaked renders suggest a bezel-less design on the left side of the display. Relocated SIM tray: The renders depict the SIM tray repositioned from the top edge to the bottom edge, situated to the right of the USB-C port.

The renders depict the SIM tray repositioned from the top edge to the bottom edge, situated to the right of the USB-C port. Potentially smaller display: The leak suggests a 6.5-inch display, down from the 6.7-inch panel on the Pixel 8 Pro. However, the overall dimensions of the phone reportedly remain similar, leading to speculation that this might be a screen size error.

Pixel 8a

While the Pixel 9 Pro renders hint at a potential design shift, the Pixel 8a packaging suggests a more familiar approach.

The packaging reportedly reveals a design that closely resembles the Pixel 8 series, similar to how the Pixel 7a mirrored the Pixel 7.