Upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8a smartphones leaked online
Updated January 24th, 2024
Published January 24th, 2024
Alleged renders of the forthcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro and packaging for the Pixel 8a have been disclosed online, potentially hinting at the design direction for Google’s next smartphone lineup.
Pixel 9 Pro
The Pixel 9 Pro renders, reportedly from X, indicate a significant deviation from the curved edges that have been a hallmark of Pixel Pro models since the Pixel 6. The renders depict flat edges with a slight curvature towards the display and rear panel, aligning more closely with the design language of the iPhone and Galaxy S24 series.
Additional potential changes include:
- A detached, pill-shaped camera bar: Inspired by the Pixel Fold, the camera housing appears to sit independently from the phone’s frame, creating a unique “pill-on-pill” aesthetic with the triple rear cameras.
- Minimized bezels: The leaked renders suggest a bezel-less design on the left side of the display.
- Relocated SIM tray: The renders depict the SIM tray repositioned from the top edge to the bottom edge, situated to the right of the USB-C port.
- Potentially smaller display: The leak suggests a 6.5-inch display, down from the 6.7-inch panel on the Pixel 8 Pro. However, the overall dimensions of the phone reportedly remain similar, leading to speculation that this might be a screen size error.
Pixel 8a
While the Pixel 9 Pro renders hint at a potential design shift, the Pixel 8a packaging suggests a more familiar approach.
The packaging reportedly reveals a design that closely resembles the Pixel 8 series, similar to how the Pixel 7a mirrored the Pixel 7.