Google for Nonprofits Expands to 100+ Countries and Adds Free AI Tools

Google announced a major expansion of its Google for Nonprofits program, pushing into 100 additional countries and adding over 10 AI-powered features at no cost. The company says it wants to help nonprofits worldwide cut down on time spent managing operations and ramp up their impact.

Google says most nonprofits don’t fully use AI, just 20% rely on it for half their work, but nearly 90% see clear productivity boosts when they do. To close that gap, the company introduced several updates aimed at making AI tools more accessible.

One major upgrade includes 10+ new AI features in Workspace for Nonprofits. These features, free for up to 2,000 users per organization, span Gmail, Google Calendar, Meet, Gemini, and NotebookLM. NotebookLM now includes “Audio Overviews,” which summarize content through back-and-forth chats between two AI voices in over 50 languages. Gemini’s “Deep Research” tool can scan the web and compile real-time reports in seconds, slashing research time dramatically.

Google is also rolling out these tools with enterprise-grade security at no cost and offering advanced capabilities at heavy discounts, sometimes up to 8x cheaper than standard enterprise AI pricing.

In the ad space, Google has now expanded Ad Grants to include Google Maps. Nonprofits can place free ads across Google Maps’ surfaces, including its app, through Performance Max campaigns. That means greater visibility at the local level, where people often search for donation spots or community initiatives.

Since launching Google for Nonprofits, the company has donated over $18 billion in products and $6 billion in cash grants and research help. With this latest push, Google wants to make sure nonprofit teams, often short on time and staff, get tools that help them work smarter, faster, and further their cause.

