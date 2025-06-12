Here's What's New in Apple's macOS Tahoe Update

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

On June 9, 2025, Apple previewed macOS Tahoe at WWDC, introducing major upgrades to Spotlight and Shortcuts that transform macOS search into a mini command line interface for everyday tasks .

Spotlight no longer serves just as an app launcher. Now, it handles actions like sending messages, creating notes, playing podcasts, or drafting emails without opening separate apps. Spotlight’s interface also flourishes with a new browsing view resembling the iPhone’s App Library, plus a menu-wide search feature that lets users access in-app options across any application.

TechCrunch highlights Spotlight’s new quick keys: type “SM” to send a message or “AR” to add a reminder. Users can even set custom hotkeys to trigger actions instantly .

Meanwhile, Shortcuts gets an intelligence boost. It taps Apple Intelligence and external AI models like ChatGPT, supporting automated workflows triggered by time or specific activities—no human prompt needed. These tools echo power-user apps like Raycast and Alfred. After years with those third-party tools, Apple is now embedding similar capabilities into a mainstream macOS feature set .

These changes mark a notable shift: Apple emphasizes efficiency and speed by putting more power directly in Spotlight. For users who rely on keyboards and automation, this could significantly streamline workflows. By enabling actions, searches, and shortcuts within one unified interface, macOS Tahoe positions Spotlight as the fastest way to get things done.

