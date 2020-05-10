Egged on by Zoom’s success, the race is on amongst messaging platform companies to provide the largest number of simultaneous members in group video calls.

The main focus has been corporate video conferencing apps, but we have seen WhatsApp also increase the number of people in group calls to 8 recently. In March Google Duo also increased the number of group callers to 12 members.

Now AndroidPolice reports a new mailer from Google suggests the number will increase to a massive 32 members.

The relevant segment notes:

Bigger group calls. Bring more people together than ever before. Keep the conversation going wit 32-person group calls.

AndroidPolice managed to confirm with Google that this feature is indeed on the way.

Yesterday Google Duo announced a new family mode feature for Android and iOS users. Using this family mode feature, you can doodle on video calls for everyone to see and also add fun effects and masks like in Facebook Messenger.

Google also announced that you’ll be able to make group calls with Duo on the web in the coming weeks. This feature will be available as a preview on Chrome web browser.

With consumer apps increasingly offering the same feature as business-focused applications like Zoom, we might once again see the market split into business and consumer apps.

Via Neowin