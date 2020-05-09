Google Duo announces new family mode feature and group calls support on the web

Google Duo yesterday announced the new family mode feature for Android and iOS users. Using this family mode feature, you can doodle on video calls for everyone to see and also add fun effects and masks like in Facebook Messenger. To access this new feature, start a video call, tap the menu icon and then tap Family to get started. Masks and effects will also be available during one-on-one video calls from this week.

Google also announced that you’ll be able to make group calls with Duo on the web in the coming weeks. This feature will be available as a preview on Chrome web browser.

Source: Google