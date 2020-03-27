Google Duo chat app now supports group calling with 12 participants

Google Duo is a simple video calling app that works on smartphones, tablets, Google Nest, and on the web. In order to help consumers to get connected with their loved ones during the current coronavirus outbreak, Google today increased the group video calling participants limit in Google Duo to 12 from 8.
Google Duo Features:
- Group Calling: Bring together all the people who matter most, even when you’re apart, with group calling. Duo now supports up to 12 people in a group video call.
- Make Calls Between Android and iOS: Whether you’re on your phone, tablet, or on the web, you can stay in touch with Duo.
- Low Light Mode: Duo lets you make video calls even in poor lighting conditions.
- Video Messaging: Short on time or your friends can’t pick up? Leave a personalized video message with fun effects.
- Voice Calling: Make voice-only calls to your friends when you can’t chat over video.
You can download the app here from Play Store.
