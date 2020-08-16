Microsoft launched the Microsoft Surface Duo last week, and at $1399 I suspect most of us will not be picking one up.

You can now, however, bring a bit of that unique device to your phone or desktop with the default wallpaper, which is now available on Wallpaper Hub.

The full picture is available at 4320×4320 (upscaled) and at various different resolutions there.

You can watch the intro video below featuring the wallpaper below:

Surface innovation comes to a mobile device. Impossibly thin and with two high-resolution touchscreens, Surface Duo features the best of Microsoft 365 and every Android app in the Google Play store. It’s a new way to get things done with a revolutionary 360° hinge, multiple modes and new dual-screen enhanced apps that let you view two apps at once or span one across both touchscreens, drag and drop between screens, make phone calls, and more.

