Drawing monitors and graphic pens are the top needs of professional artists, though they can also be handy for students and graphic arts enthusiasts. And if you are planning to have one, the GAOMON PD1161 is a good start due to its 29% discount offer that can save you $70.

The GAOMON PD1161 package comes with an 11.6-inch Full HD IPS screen with 72% NTSC Gamut, 16.7 (6-bit) million colors gradation, 1920 x 1080 (16:9) resolution, and a viewing angle of 178°. With the things mentioned, users can enjoy a spacious area to work on and a more vivid display.

Controlling the drawing monitor is also effortless due to the eight programmable shortcut keys. Using this feature, you can assign the function of the keys on the tablet driver based on your preferences, such as erase, zoom in/out, scroll up and down, and so on.

The GAOMON PD1161 drawing monitor comes with the AP50 drawing pen using a battery-free electromagnetic resonance technology. With the eight replacement nibs inside the pen holder, the pen brags a 100% environment-friendly design and convenience among artists. Moreover, there are two programmable hot-keys on the pen body (default setting is Erase and mouse Right-click).

The pen offers exceptional sensitivity to help you deliver the specific details you need in your project. It is equipped with 8192 levels of pen pressure and has a 266 RPS report rate, so the thickness of the lines will change effectively depending on the pressure you put on the pen. It supports ±60° tilt movements, making it as responsive and as accurate as an actual pen. It also results in the lines looking more natural and smooth.

On the other hand, note that GAOMON PD1161 is not a standalone product. And while it won’t work with Chromebook, it is perfect for a laptop or desktop with running Windows (7/8/8.1/10 or later) or Mac OS (10.12 or later). Further, it is compatible with free programs (GIMP, FireAlpaca, Krita, MediBang, ZBrush, Blender, Inkscape, and more) and paid programs (Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere, Adobe After Effects, SAI Version 2, Clip Studio Paint, Corel PaintShopPro, Autodesk Mudbox, and more).

GAOMON PD1161 can also be handy for other purposes such as signing documents and taking notes on Word 2016, Excel 2016, PowerPoint 2016, OneNote, Adobe Reader DC (PDF file reader), Blackboard Collaborate Ultra, Whiteboard in Zoom, etc.