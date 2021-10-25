Zoom is facing fierce competition from Microsoft Teams, and the company has been looking at ways to sweeten its offering.

Their latest announcement is that auto-generated captions (also known as live transcription) are now available on all free Zoom Meetings accounts. This feature, which provides automatic captioning during a Zoom video call, is also available for paid Zoom Meetings and Zoom Video Webinars accounts.

Auto-generated captions automatically provide speaker subtitles on a Zoom video meeting or webinar.

To enable the feature, visit the Zoom web portal. Participants can still privately request that the meeting host enable live transcription during the session using the meeting toolbar. Zoom also supports manual captioning as well as integration with third-party captioning services.

Auto-generated captions are currently available in English, and zoom plan to expand them to other languages in the future.

In addition to auto-generated captioning, Zoom offers numerous accessibility features across the Zoom platform including keyboard accessibility, pinning or spotlighting interpreter video, screen reader support, and voicemail transcription.

You can read more about those features at Zoom here.

via the verge