Deal Alert: Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse now available for $77

Logitech MX Master 3 is one of the best wireless mice available in the market right now. You can now get the MX Master 3 for $77 (was $99) from Amazon US. You can read our full review of MX Master 3 mouse here.
Logitech MX Master 3 features:
- MAGSPEED WHEEL: Ultra-fast, precise, quiet MagSpeed electromagnetic scrolling
- DARKFIELD 4000 DPI SENSOR: Darkfield 4000 DPI sensor for precise tracking on any surface, even glass (up to 4mm in thickness)
- COMFORTABLE DESIGN: Tactile reference for hand positioning makes it easy to stay oriented and in your flow. System Requirements-USB Receiver- Required- Available USB port, Windows 7,8,10 or later, macOS 10.13 or later, Linux 9. Bluetooth- Windows 8,10 or later, macOS 10.13 or later, iPadOS 13.4 or later, Linux
- FLOW CROSS-COMPUTER CONTROL: Supports flow cross-computer control across multiple screens. Pair up to 3 devices via Bluetooth Low Energy or Unifying USB receiver
