Both Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to go official this year, and we have started hearing things about various aspects of the upcoming foldable phone. In a complete contradiction to what we heard previously, a new report by BusinessKorea claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Samsung recently filed a patent with WIPO, revealing a foldable phone with an under-display fingerprint sensor. After seeing the patent, many industry experts quickly jumped to the conclusion that the patent is indicative of Samsung’s willingness to include the in-display fingerprint sensor in the upcoming foldable phones, including Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. But according to the latest BusinessKorea report, none of that is true, as the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will reportedly have a fingerprint sensor embedded inside the power button on the side of the device, just like their predecessors.

The report also claims that Samsung has decided to use the existing unlocking method because it is “more advantageous” in terms of user experience. If this is true, Vivo X Fold could become the first foldable phone to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

You don’t have to believe everything that you just read, as plans can change in the future. A lot of the time, companies make last-minute changes to their devices. In short, take the report with a grain of salt.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to launch in the third quarter of this year. However, some industry experts are unimpressed with Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones as they are slightly better versions of their predecessors. Only time will tell whether Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 3 manage to make a good impression in minds of the consumers.

