Foldable phones are yet to become mainstream primarily because of the high price and some issues with the form factor. Everyone would agree that there is a lot of scope for improvement. But it seems like Samsung, which happens to be the leader in the market, has temporarily stopped innovation for its new foldable phone.

Leaker Ice universe has some bad news for potential Galaxy Fold buyers. The leaker seems unimpressed with Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. According to the leaker, Samsung’s next-generation foldable phones will be slightly better versions of their predecessors. Clearly, the leaker isn’t talking about the specifications here. Instead, he’s more concerned about the design.

Notably, Samsung has started removing the letter ‘Z’ from its phones presumably because it represents the Russian army. While the change in branding is happening in some European countries, the company may not include ‘Z’ in the branding of its future foldable phones. So, we cannot rule out the possibility of Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 becoming Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4, respectively.

I'm more concerned about the Fold4, which, in Samsung's style, won't easily change the design to keep costs to a minimum unless its market share is threatened. Fold4 may be just Fold3s, or Fold2ss — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 26, 2022

In Samsung’s defense, a familiar design may also be a good thing for a lot of users. Those who want to upgrade their Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 3 devices to Galaxy Z Fold 4 won’t have much problem after upgrading. It could be bad because the format factor can be improved to give users a more robust experience.

Currently, we don’t know much about the specifications of Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones. However, the new foldable devices are likely to come with the latest pieces of hardware. Hopefully, we will know more in the coming few days.

Do you want Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 to feature a similar design to their predecessors? You can share your thoughts in the comments below.