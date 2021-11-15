Samsung announces the official launch of One UI 4 for its Galaxy smartphones

by Pradeep

 

Samsung One UI 4

Samsung today announced the official launch of One UI 4 for its Galaxy smartphones. The One UI 4 update will roll out first on the Galaxy S21 series including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra from today. The One UI 4 with Android 12 comes with new customization features, privacy improvements and more. Samsung also revealed that One UI 4 update is coming to following devices in the coming months:

Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Note20, Note20 Ultra, S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, Note10, Note 10+, Galaxy Fold, Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, Galaxy A82 5G, A72, A52, A52 5G, A52s 5G, A42 5G, and Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+. 

One UI 4 update highlights:

  • One UI 4 enables you to create a customized mobile experience to meet your unique needs and express your individuality. With a whole host of new Color Palettes to choose from, you can alter the look and feel of everything from your home screen to icons, menu, button and background.
  • And with reimagined widgets that offer even deeper customization, it’s never been easier to put your own personal stamp on your smartphone experience.
  • You can even more effortlessly express yourself with a wider variety of emoji features, GIFs and stickers available directly from your keyboard.
  • From alerting you to when an app is attempting to access your camera or microphone, to a new privacy dashboard that brings all your settings and controls into one convenient place, with One UI 4, monitoring and controlling your privacy settings is simple.
  • Samsung’s partnerships with other industry-leaders, like Google, ensure seamless experience when using your favorite third-party apps and services.
  • And whether you’re using a Galaxy Z Series, Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Tab, you’ll get the uniformed look and feel across your devices, and will be able to seamlessly sync them.

Source: Samsung

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments