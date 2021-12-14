After releasing the December 2021 security patches to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip 5G, Samsung is now making it available for the Galaxy S20 and S20+ via a firmware update. The update is rolling out to both the LTE and 5G variants of the Galaxy S20 and S20+. The update is currently available for Galaxy S20 users in France, but we’re expecting it to become available in other parts of the world very soon.

The LTE variants of the S20 and S20+ are getting G98xFXXSCDUK1, while the firmware update for the 5G S20 and S20+ bears a firmware version number G98xBXXSCDUK1. Besides the December patch, the firmware update also includes device stability improvements and general bug fixes. Meanwhile, carrier-locked S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are also getting the December 2021 firmware update. The is being rolled out via a firmware update that carries a firmware version number G98xU1UES2DUK1.

As for what’s new in the firmware update, besides the December patch, the update could also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. Samsung is currently beta testing the One UI 4.0 update with a couple of Galaxy handsets, including Galaxy S20, and we’re expecting the company to roll out the stable version in the coming few days.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S20 users in France and the USA can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile