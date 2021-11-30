Samsung is rolling out the December 2021 security patch to Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and thus the clamshell foldable phone becomes the first Galaxy phone to receive the latest security patch. The update bears a firmware version number F707BXXS6EUK1 and is currently rolling out for users in Europe, the UK, and Australia.

However, we found no mentions of the security vulnerabilities that the company fixed in the latest security update. But we’re not surprised as Samsung doesn’t reveal the firmware update details this early. Hopefully, we get the complete details about all the vulnerabilities that are fixed in the update.

Meanwhile, Samsung will be rolling out the December 2021 security patch to Galaxy Z Flip users in other parts of the world very soon. So if you’re not from Europe/ Australia/ the UK, you should wait for a few more days to get the update.

Samsung will also roll out the December 2021 security patch to its other premium and budget Galaxy phones in the coming days. In the meantime, Galaxy Z Flip users in Europe, Australia, and the UK can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile