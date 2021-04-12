Two weeks after the launch, the Snapdragon 865 variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is getting the Android April 2021 security update. Its LTE sibling, the Galaxy S20 FE, has already got the update a few days ago. However, the update seems to be available only in the Middle East region. But we expect the update to become available in other parts of the world soon.

The update carries firmware version number G781BXXU2CUD1 and includes no new features, which is what you’d expect from a firmware update. What’s disappointing, however, the update includes no other changes besides the April security update.

The April 2021 security update is already available for many Samsung Galaxy phones, including Galaxy Note20, Note10, S20, S10, S71. We expect the update to become available for other Galaxy phones in the coming days.

Galaxy S20 FE 5G users in the Middle East region can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings >> Software update. If you don’t see the update, you should wait a few more days to get it.

Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to release a Galaxy S21 FE successor in the coming months. The first render of the S21 FE recently leaked online, giving us some insights into the specs and design of the smartphone. You can check the S21 FE render here.

via SamMobile