Samsung recently started rolling out the Android April 2021 security patch to Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S10. And now, the company is making the latest security update available for the Galaxy Note20 Ultra — the most premium handset in the Note20 series.

The April security update is included in the latest firmware update, which carries a version number N986BXXS1DUD1 and is currently available in Germany, but we expect Samsung to make it available for Note20 Ultra users in other parts of the world.

The Galaxy Note20 series is currently running the OneUI 3.1 update and is eligible to get three generations of Android OS update. In other words, the Note20 users will also get the Android 12-based OneUI 4.0 update, which is expected to release at the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Note20 Ultra users in Germany can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings >> Software update. If you don’t see the update, you should wait a few more days to get it.

via SamMobile