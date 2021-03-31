Samsung launches Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Snapdragon 865 processor in India

Last year, Samsung launched Galaxy S20FE LTE version in India, and it became a huge success. Today, Samsung is launching Galaxy S20 FE 5G powered by Snapdragon 865 processor. The main highlight of S20 FE 5G is its price tag. The Galaxy S20FE 5G is available at a special introductory price of 47999 INR ($650 USD) on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading retail outlets.
Highlights of S20 FE 5G:
- 6.5-inch sAMOLED Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch report rate.
- Available in Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint and Cloud Lavender, Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a premium textured haze effect that minimizes fingerprints and smudges.
- It features a rear camera of 12(UW)+12(W)+8(Tele) and selfie camera of 32MP, F2.2, 4K video, and 60fps
- It features wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W Super-Fast charging.
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with up to 1TB microSD card support.
- It is IP68 certified which makes it dust and water resistant.
Source: Samsung
