A couple of days ago, Samsung rolled out the December 2021 security patch to the LTE models of the Galaxy S20 FE. And now, the company is also making the update available for the 5G variants of the S20 FE. The update is currently rolling out to the 5G variants of the Galaxy S20 FE smartphones in Spain, but we’re expecting it to become available in other parts of the world very soon.

As for what’s new in the firmware update G781BXXS4CUL3, besides the December patch, the update could also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. Samsung is currently beta testing the One UI 4.0 update with a couple of premium Galaxy handsets, which don’t include the S20 FE, but we’re expecting the company to open the beta testing program of the S20 FE users.

The December 2021 security patch is already available for a bunch of flagship Galaxy phones, including Galaxy Note20, S20, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Fold. The update is also available for some of the mid-range Galaxy phones.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S20 FE users in Spain can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile