After releasing the December 2021 security patches to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip 5G, Samsung is now making it available for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 via a firmware update. The update is currently rolling out to Galaxy Fold users in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, but we’re expecting it to become available in other parts of the world very soon.

The security patch for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a firmware version number F9160TBS3EUK1. Besides the December patch, the firmware update also includes device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. Samsung is currently beta testing the One UI 4.0 update with a couple of Galaxy handsets, including Galaxy Z Fold 2, and we’re expecting the company to roll out the stable version in the coming few days.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Fold 2 users in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile