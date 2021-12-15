Samsung is rolling out the December 2021 security patch to Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra. The update is currently rolling out to the Internation and carrier-locked Galaxy Note20 smartphones in the US, but we’re expecting it to become available in other parts of the world very soon.

As for what’s new in the firmware update N98xU1UES2DUK2, besides the December patch, the update could also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. Samsung is currently beta testing the One UI 4.0 update with Galaxy Note20 and a couple of other premium Galaxy handsets, and the stable version is expected to be available by the end of December or early January.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Note20 users in the US can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile