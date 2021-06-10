Samsung is now pushing the June 2021 firmware update to one of its old flagship Galaxy phones, the Galaxy Note10.

The update carries a firmware version number N97xFXXS7FUEB and adds no new features except the June security patch. The June update claims to have patched as many as 47 Android OS vulnerabilities and 19 security issues found in Samsung’s own software.

The update, however, is currently available for the Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy Note 10+ / Note 10+ 5G smartphones for users in some European countries, including Bulgaria, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, and Switzerland. But we expect the update to become available in other parts of the world in the coming days.

The May 2021 security patch is already available to some of Samsung’s premium flagship smartphones, including Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S21, and S20, S10 smartphones. Apart from these flagship smartphones, Samsung will also make the June update available for mid-range and entry-level smartphones.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Note10 users in Europe can check the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile