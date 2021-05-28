Samsung is pushing Android June 2021 security patch to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphones. The security update comes with a firmware update that carries the version number F707BXXS3DUE1.

The latest Android security patch is currently rolling out to Galaxy Z Flip users in Europe, but we expect it to become available for users in other parts of the world in the coming days. So, if you’re not from Europe, you’ll have to wait a while before the update becomes available in your region.

The latest firmware update, however, doesn’t include any new features, which happens to be the case with most of the firmware update. So, we’re not surprised. Unfortunately, though, Samsung didn’t mention the vulnerabilities that it had fixed in the latest update. Anyhow, since it adds the latest security patch, the Z Flip users shouldn’t give it a miss.

Meanwhile, if you’re based in Europe and are yet to receive the update, you can check it manually by going to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile