Samsung is now pushing the Android June 2021 security patch to the almost three-year-old Galaxy S10 series. The update carries firmware version number G97xFXXSBFUE6 and includes only the June security patch and no other features.

The June 2021 security patch is already available to some of Samsung’s premium flagship smartphones, including Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S21, and S20 smartphones. And now that the patch is being rolled out to the S10 series, more Galaxy users will be protected against the vulnerabilities that affect Android OS.

However, the latest June patch is currently being rolled out to S10 users in Poland, but we expect the update to soon become available for S10 users in other parts of the world.

Apart from the Galaxy S10, Samsung will also roll out the June patch to its mid-range and entry-level smartphones, in fact, the security update will also be available to other Galaxy flagships and mid-range phones.

Meanwhile, S10 users in Poland can check the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile