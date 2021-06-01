Samsung is now pushing the Android June 2021 security patch to its last year’s Galaxy S20 flagship phones. The security patch is available via a new firmware update that carries a firmware version number G98xxXXS8DUE4. The update is currently rolling out to Galaxy S20 users in the UK and Luxembourg.

Besides the security patch, the firmware update brings no new features and improvements, but that’s not a surprise as most of the firmware updates come with security updates and bug fixes. What’s disappointing, however, is that Samsung didn’t provide the changelog for the June security patch.

While the update is currently available in some regions, we expect the company to make it available for S20 users in other parts of the world in the coming days.

The June security patch has already been rolled out to Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S21 smartphones, so the S20 becomes the third Galaxy flagship to get the update. The security update will also be available to other Galaxy flagships and mid-range phones.

Meanwhile, if you’re based in the UK or Luxembourg and are yet to receive the update, you can check it manually by going to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile