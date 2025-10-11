Fix: ASUS Laptop Keyboard Not Working In Windows 11/10/8/7

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Is your ASUS laptop keyboard suddenly unresponsive in Windows? This can be a frustrating issue, preventing you from working, browsing, or even logging in. Fortunately, there are several troubleshooting steps you can take to resolve the problem and get your keyboard functioning again.

This guide provides a comprehensive approach to fixing a non-working ASUS laptop keyboard in Windows 11, 10, 8, and 7. We’ll cover everything from basic checks to driver updates and hardware troubleshooting, ensuring you have the tools to diagnose and resolve the issue effectively.

Why is My ASUS Laptop Keyboard Not Working?

Preliminary Checks: The Obvious Culprits

Before diving into more complex solutions, let’s rule out some common and easily fixable causes:

Check the Keyboard Lock: Some laptops have a dedicated key or key combination (often involving the Fn key) that can disable the keyboard. Look for a keyboard icon with a lock symbol on your keyboard and try pressing Fn + that key.

Some laptops have a dedicated key or key combination (often involving the Fn key) that can disable the keyboard. Look for a keyboard icon with a lock symbol on your keyboard and try pressing Fn + that key. Restart Your Laptop: A simple restart can often resolve temporary software glitches that may be interfering with the keyboard.

A simple restart can often resolve temporary software glitches that may be interfering with the keyboard. External Keyboard Test: Connect an external USB keyboard to your ASUS laptop. If the external keyboard works, this indicates the issue is likely with the internal keyboard hardware or its connection.

Connect an external USB keyboard to your ASUS laptop. If the external keyboard works, this indicates the issue is likely with the internal keyboard hardware or its connection. Check the Num Lock Key: Ensure the Num Lock key is toggled to the correct setting. A malfunctioning Num Lock can sometimes cause unexpected keyboard behavior.

Driver Issues: Updating and Reinstalling

Outdated, corrupted, or incompatible keyboard drivers are a frequent cause of keyboard malfunctions.

Open Device Manager: Press the Windows key, type “Device Manager,” and press Enter. Expand Keyboards: Locate and expand the “Keyboards” category. Update Driver: Right-click on your ASUS laptop keyboard (it may be listed as “Standard PS/2 Keyboard” or similar) and select “Update driver.” Search Automatically: Choose “Search automatically for drivers” and let Windows find and install the latest available driver. Reinstall Driver (if updating doesn’t work): If updating doesn’t work, right-click the keyboard again and select “Uninstall device.” Restart your laptop. Windows will automatically reinstall the keyboard driver upon restart.

Filter Keys and Sticky Keys: Accessibility Settings

Windows accessibility features like Filter Keys and Sticky Keys can sometimes interfere with normal keyboard operation.

Open Settings: Press the Windows key, type “Settings,” and press Enter. Navigate to Accessibility: Go to “Accessibility.” Disable Filter Keys: Under “Keyboard,” ensure that “Filter Keys” is turned off. Disable Sticky Keys: Also, make sure “Sticky Keys” is turned off.

BIOS/UEFI Settings: A Rare but Possible Cause

In rare cases, a keyboard issue can stem from incorrect settings in the BIOS/UEFI.

Enter BIOS/UEFI: Restart your laptop and press the designated key to enter the BIOS/UEFI setup (usually Del, F2, Esc, or F12 – check your ASUS laptop’s manual). Look for Keyboard Settings: Navigate through the BIOS/UEFI menus to find keyboard-related settings. Restore Defaults: Look for an option to “Restore Defaults” or “Load Optimized Defaults” and select it. This will reset the BIOS/UEFI settings to their factory configuration.

Hardware Problems: When Software Solutions Fail

If none of the above steps work, the issue might be a hardware problem with the keyboard itself or its connection to the motherboard.

Check the Keyboard Cable: If you’re comfortable disassembling your laptop (or know someone who is), you can try checking the keyboard cable connection to the motherboard. Ensure it’s securely connected.

If you’re comfortable disassembling your laptop (or know someone who is), you can try checking the keyboard cable connection to the motherboard. Ensure it’s securely connected. Professional Repair: If you suspect a hardware problem but aren’t comfortable disassembling your laptop, it’s best to take it to a professional repair technician.

Tips

Run a Virus Scan: Although less common, malware can sometimes interfere with keyboard functionality. Run a full system scan with your antivirus software.

Although less common, malware can sometimes interfere with keyboard functionality. Run a full system scan with your antivirus software. System Restore: If the problem started recently, try performing a System Restore to revert your system to a previous state when the keyboard was working correctly.

If the problem started recently, try performing a System Restore to revert your system to a previous state when the keyboard was working correctly. Safe Mode: Boot your computer in Safe Mode. If the keyboard works in Safe Mode, then a third-party application or driver is likely the cause of the problem.

Getting Your ASUS Keyboard Back in Action

By systematically working through these troubleshooting steps, you should be able to identify and resolve the issue causing your ASUS laptop keyboard to malfunction. Remember to start with the simplest solutions first and gradually move towards more complex troubleshooting.

FAQ

Why is my ASUS laptop keyboard not working after a Windows update?

Sometimes, Windows updates can cause driver conflicts. Try updating or reinstalling your keyboard driver as described above.

How do I know if my ASUS laptop keyboard is physically damaged?

If specific keys are consistently not working, or if you’ve spilled liquid on the keyboard, it’s likely a hardware issue.

Can a low battery cause my ASUS laptop keyboard to stop working?

It’s unlikely, but ensure your laptop is adequately charged or plugged into a power source to rule out power-related issues.

What if my ASUS laptop keyboard only works intermittently?

This could indicate a loose connection or a failing keyboard. Consider checking the cable connection or seeking professional repair.

Is there a way to test my ASUS laptop keyboard?

Yes, many online keyboard testing tools can help you identify which keys are not functioning correctly.

Keyboard Troubleshooting Comparison

Issue Software Solution Hardware Solution Keyboard completely dead Driver update/reinstall, BIOS reset, System Restore Cable check, keyboard replacement, professional repair Specific keys not working Driver update, Filter Keys check Key replacement, keyboard replacement Intermittent issues Driver update, virus scan Cable check, keyboard replacement, professional repair

