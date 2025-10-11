Fix MSVCP140.dll Is Missing Error (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Encountering the “MSVCP140.dll is missing” error can be frustrating, preventing you from running your favorite games or essential applications. This error signals that a crucial component of the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable package is absent or corrupted. Fortunately, resolving this issue is usually straightforward, and this guide will walk you through the most effective solutions to get your software up and running again.

This article provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to troubleshooting and fixing the MSVCP140.dll missing error. We’ll cover everything from reinstalling the Visual C++ Redistributable to performing system file checks, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to resolve this common Windows issue. Follow these steps closely to restore your system’s functionality quickly.

How Do I Fix the MSVCP140.dll Missing Error?

Reinstall the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable

The most common cause of the MSVCP140.dll error is a missing or corrupted Visual C++ Redistributable package. Reinstalling it can often resolve the issue.

Go to the official Microsoft website to download the latest Visual C++ Redistributable package. Search for “latest supported Visual C++ Redistributable downloads” on your preferred search engine. Scroll down to the “Visual Studio 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2022” section. Download both the vc_redist.x86.exe and vc_redist.x64.exe versions. Run the vc_redist.x86.exe file. Click “Uninstall” if prompted. If not, click “Install”. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the uninstallation or installation. Repeat steps 4-6 for the vc_redist.x64.exe file. Restart your computer.

Repair the Visual C++ Redistributable Installation

If reinstalling doesn’t work, repairing the existing installation might fix the corrupted files.

Open “Apps & Features” by searching for it in the Windows search bar. Find the “Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable” entries in the list. There may be multiple entries for different versions. Click on the “Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable” entry you want to repair. Click “Modify”. In the setup window, click “Repair”. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the repair process. Restart your computer.

Copy the MSVCP140.dll File Manually (Use with Caution)

While not generally recommended, manually copying the DLL file can sometimes provide a temporary fix.

Find a trusted source to download the MSVCP140.dll file. DLL-files.com is a common resource, but exercise caution when downloading DLL files from the internet. Extract the downloaded ZIP file. Copy the MSVCP140.dll file. Navigate to C:\Windows\System32 and paste the file. If you are using a 64-bit system, also navigate to C:\Windows\SysWOW64 and paste the file there as well. Restart your computer.

Run a System File Check (SFC) Scan

The System File Checker (SFC) scan can identify and repair corrupted system files, including those related to the Visual C++ Redistributable.

Open Command Prompt as an administrator. Search for “cmd” in the Windows search bar, right-click on “Command Prompt,” and select “Run as administrator.” Type sfc /scannow and press Enter. Wait for the scan to complete. This process may take some time. Restart your computer.

Outdated or corrupted graphics drivers can sometimes cause DLL-related errors.

Open Device Manager by searching for it in the Windows search bar. Expand the “Display adapters” section. Right-click on your graphics card and select “Update driver.” Choose “Search automatically for drivers.” Follow the on-screen instructions to install any available updates. Restart your computer.

Perform a Clean Boot

A clean boot starts Windows with a minimal set of drivers and startup programs, which can help identify if a background program is causing the error.

Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type msconfig and press Enter. In the System Configuration window, go to the “Services” tab. Check the box labeled “Hide all Microsoft services” and click “Disable all.” Go to the “Startup” tab and click “Open Task Manager.” In Task Manager, disable all startup items. Close Task Manager and click “Apply” and “OK” in the System Configuration window. Restart your computer.

Tips

Always download software and DLL files from trusted sources.

Keep your operating system and drivers up to date.

Regularly scan your system for malware.

Solving the MSVCP140.dll issue

Addressing the MSVCP140.dll missing error is crucial for maintaining a stable and functional system. By following the detailed steps provided, you can effectively troubleshoot and resolve the issue, ensuring your applications run smoothly.

FAQ

What is MSVCP140.dll? MSVCP140.dll is a Dynamic Link Library file that is part of the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable package. It contains functions and resources that programs developed with Visual C++ need to run properly.

Why am I getting the MSVCP140.dll is missing error? This error typically occurs because the MSVCP140.dll file is either missing, corrupted, or not properly installed on your system. This can happen if the Visual C++ Redistributable package is not installed correctly, has been accidentally deleted, or has become corrupted.

Is it safe to download MSVCP140.dll from the internet? Downloading DLL files from the internet can be risky, as many websites offer files that may contain malware or be incompatible with your system. It is generally safer to reinstall the Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable package from the official Microsoft website.

How do I know which version of the Visual C++ Redistributable I need? Most modern applications require the Visual C++ Redistributable for Visual Studio 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2022. It’s best to install both the x86 (32-bit) and x64 (64-bit) versions to ensure compatibility with all programs.

What should I do if none of these steps work? If you’ve tried all the above steps and the error persists, consider performing a system restore to a point before the error started occurring, or as a last resort, reinstalling Windows.

Related reading