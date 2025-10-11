HP LaserJet Pro M404n Driver Download & Update: A Comprehensive Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The HP LaserJet Pro M404n is a reliable workhorse for many homes and offices, but keeping its driver up-to-date is crucial for optimal performance. Outdated or corrupted drivers can lead to printing errors, connectivity issues, or even prevent your computer from recognizing the printer altogether. This guide will walk you through the process of downloading and updating the HP LaserJet Pro M404n driver, ensuring your printer runs smoothly.

Whether you’re setting up a new printer, troubleshooting existing issues, or simply looking to keep your system up-to-date, this article provides a clear, step-by-step approach. We’ll cover everything from identifying your operating system to manually installing the driver, empowering you to maintain your HP LaserJet Pro M404n with ease.

Identifying Your Operating System

Before you begin, it’s essential to know which operating system your computer is running. This information is necessary to download the correct driver.

For Windows: Press the Windows key + R, type “winver” into the Run dialog box, and press Enter. A window will appear displaying your Windows version and build number. Note whether you have a 32-bit or 64-bit system. For macOS: Click the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen, then select “About This Mac.” The window will display your macOS version.

Downloading the Driver from HP’s Website

The safest and most reliable way to download the HP LaserJet Pro M404n driver is directly from the official HP support website.

Go to the HP Support Website: Open your web browser and navigate to HP Support. Enter Your Printer Model: In the search bar, type “HP LaserJet Pro M404n” and press Enter. Select Your Operating System: On the driver download page, HP should automatically detect your operating system. If it’s incorrect, manually select your operating system from the dropdown menu. Choose the Driver: Look for the “Driver-Product Installation Software” option. This is the full driver package. Click the “Download” button. Wait for the Download to Complete: The driver file (usually a .exe file for Windows or a .dmg file for macOS) will download to your computer.

Installing the Driver

Once the driver has been downloaded, follow these steps to install it on your computer.

Locate the Downloaded File: Find the downloaded driver file in your Downloads folder or the location you specified. Run the Installer: Double-click the downloaded file to launch the installation wizard. Follow the On-Screen Instructions: The installation wizard will guide you through the process. Read each screen carefully and follow the prompts. You may be asked to connect your printer to your computer via USB cable during the installation. Restart Your Computer (If Prompted): After the installation is complete, the wizard may prompt you to restart your computer. If so, restart your computer to ensure the driver is properly installed.

Updating the Driver Through Device Manager (Windows)

You can also update the driver through the Device Manager in Windows.

Open Device Manager: Right-click the Start button and select “Device Manager.” Expand Print Queues: In Device Manager, expand the “Print queues” category. Right-Click Your Printer: Right-click on “HP LaserJet Pro M404n” (or similar entry). Select Update Driver: Choose “Update driver” from the context menu. Search Automatically: Select “Search automatically for drivers.” Windows will search for and install the latest driver available. Follow On-Screen Instructions: If a new driver is found, follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

Tips

Always download drivers from the official HP website to avoid malware or corrupted files.

If you encounter any errors during the installation process, consult the HP support website for troubleshooting steps.

Regularly check for driver updates to ensure optimal printer performance and compatibility.

Common Printer Driver Issues

Issue Description Potential Solution Printer Not Recognized Computer doesn’t detect the printer. Ensure printer is powered on and connected correctly. Reinstall the driver. Printing Errors Documents fail to print or are printed incorrectly. Check for paper jams. Update the driver. Restart the printer and computer. Connectivity Problems Printer loses connection to the network or computer. Verify network connection. Reinstall the driver. Check firewall settings. Driver Installation Failure Driver installation process fails to complete. Download the driver again. Run the installer as administrator. Ensure your operating system is compatible with the driver.

Keeping Your LaserJet Pro M404n Ready

By following these steps, you can easily download and update the HP LaserJet Pro M404n driver, ensuring your printer is running at its best. Regular driver updates are essential for maintaining optimal performance and preventing potential issues.

FAQ

Where can I download the HP LaserJet Pro M404n driver? You can download the driver from the official HP support website.

How do I know if my printer driver is outdated? Check the HP support website for the latest driver version and compare it to the version installed on your computer.

What happens if I don’t update my printer driver? Outdated drivers can cause printing errors, connectivity issues, and reduced performance.

Can I use a generic driver for my HP LaserJet Pro M404n? It’s not recommended. Using a generic driver may not provide full functionality and could lead to compatibility problems.

Is it safe to download drivers from third-party websites? It’s generally not safe. Always download drivers from the official manufacturer’s website to avoid malware and corrupted files.

