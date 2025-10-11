Top VPNs For Windows XP In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Even in 2025, some users still rely on Windows XP for various reasons. However, using an outdated operating system exposes you to security risks. A Virtual Private Network (VPN) can provide a crucial layer of protection by encrypting your internet traffic and masking your IP address. This article explores the best VPN options for Windows XP, both free and paid, to help you stay safe online.

Choosing the right VPN is essential. We’ll examine several VPNs that offer compatibility with Windows XP and provide robust security features, ensuring your online activities remain private and protected.

What Are the Best VPNs for Windows XP?

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a top-tier VPN known for its speed, security, and reliability. While it may not have a dedicated app specifically for Windows XP, you can still configure it manually using OpenVPN. This provides a secure connection and access to ExpressVPN’s extensive server network.

Here’s how it can help a user: By manually configuring ExpressVPN, Windows XP users can benefit from military-grade encryption, protecting their data from potential threats. The vast server network allows users to bypass geo-restrictions and access content from around the world. The reliable connection ensures a stable and secure browsing experience, even on an older operating system.

Key Features:

Strong encryption (AES-256)

Large server network

No-logs policy

24/7 customer support

Pricing: 12.95 USD per month

NordVPN

NordVPN is another excellent choice that offers strong security features and a vast server network. Like ExpressVPN, you’ll need to configure it manually via OpenVPN on Windows XP. This ensures your data is encrypted and your online activity remains private.

Here’s how it can help a user: NordVPN’s double VPN feature provides an extra layer of security by routing your traffic through two different servers. This makes it even harder for anyone to track your online activity. The CyberSec feature blocks malicious websites and ads, further enhancing your security on Windows XP. With a wide range of servers available, you can easily find a fast and reliable connection.

Key Features:

Double VPN

CyberSec feature

Large server network

Strong encryption

Pricing: 12.99 USD per month

Surfshark

Surfshark is a budget-friendly VPN that doesn’t compromise on security. It also requires manual configuration via OpenVPN on Windows XP. It offers unlimited simultaneous connections, making it a great option for families or individuals with multiple devices.

Here’s how it can help a user: Surfshark’s CleanWeb feature blocks ads, trackers, and malware, providing a cleaner and safer browsing experience on Windows XP. The NoBorders mode allows you to bypass censorship and access content from anywhere in the world. With its affordable pricing and unlimited connections, Surfshark offers excellent value for Windows XP users.

Key Features:

Unlimited simultaneous connections

CleanWeb feature

NoBorders mode

Affordable pricing

Pricing: 12.95 USD per month

ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN is a security-focused VPN that offers a free plan with limited features. For full functionality on Windows XP, you’ll need to configure it manually using OpenVPN. ProtonVPN is known for its strong encryption and commitment to privacy.

Here’s how it can help a user: ProtonVPN’s Secure Core architecture routes your traffic through multiple servers in privacy-friendly countries, making it extremely difficult to trace your online activity. The free plan provides a basic level of protection, while the paid plans offer faster speeds and more features. ProtonVPN is a great choice for Windows XP users who prioritize security and privacy.

Key Features:

Secure Core architecture

Strong encryption

No-logs policy

Free plan available

Pricing: 9.99 USD per month

Windscribe

Windscribe is a VPN that offers a generous free plan with a data limit. Like the other VPNs, manual configuration via OpenVPN is necessary for Windows XP. Windscribe provides a user-friendly interface and a range of features to protect your privacy.

Here’s how it can help a user: Windscribe’s R.O.B.E.R.T. feature blocks ads, trackers, and malware, enhancing your browsing experience on Windows XP. The free plan allows you to test the service before committing to a paid subscription. Windscribe is a good option for Windows XP users who want a free VPN with decent features or are looking for a more affordable paid plan.

Key Features:

Generous free plan

R.O.B.E.R.T. feature

User-friendly interface

Strong encryption

Pricing: 9.00 USD per month

Feature Comparison

Feature ExpressVPN NordVPN Surfshark ProtonVPN Windscribe Manual Setup Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Encryption AES-256 AES-256 AES-256 AES-256 AES-256 Server Network Large Large Large Medium Medium No-Logs Policy Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Simultaneous Connections 5 6 Unlimited 10 Unlimited Free Plan No No No Yes Yes Price (Monthly) 12.95 USD 12.99 USD 12.95 USD 9.99 USD 9.00 USD

This table highlights the key features and pricing of each VPN, allowing you to compare them and choose the best option for your needs. Remember that manual configuration is required for all these VPNs on Windows XP.

Tips

Always download OpenVPN from the official website to avoid malware.

to avoid malware. Check for DNS leaks after configuring your VPN to ensure your IP address is properly masked.

after configuring your VPN to ensure your IP address is properly masked. Update your Windows XP system with the latest security patches, even if it’s no longer officially supported.

with the latest security patches, even if it’s no longer officially supported. Use a strong password for your VPN account and enable two-factor authentication if available.

for your VPN account and enable two-factor authentication if available. Be cautious of free VPNs that may log your data or display intrusive ads.

Staying Secure on Windows XP

Using a VPN is a crucial step in protecting your privacy and security on Windows XP in 2025. While the operating system is outdated and vulnerable, a VPN can provide an essential layer of encryption and anonymity. By choosing one of the VPNs listed above and following the tips provided, you can minimize your risk and enjoy a safer online experience.

FAQ

What is the best free VPN for Windows XP?

Windscribe and ProtonVPN offer free plans with limited features that can provide basic protection.

Can I use a VPN on Windows XP without installing software?

Yes, you can manually configure a VPN connection using OpenVPN.

Is it safe to use Windows XP in 2025?

Using Windows XP is inherently risky due to lack of security updates. A VPN is essential for added protection.

How does a VPN protect my privacy on Windows XP?

A VPN encrypts your internet traffic and masks your IP address, making it harder for anyone to track your online activity.

