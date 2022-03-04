Music can be our escape in this stressful world, making it one of the most essential parts of our daily lives. Now, Amazon is on its way to delivering the best quality of songs right into your device with its incredible limited-time offer of three-month free Amazon Music Unlimited for new subscribers.

The offer comes with a variety of features that will undoubtedly be loved by all kinds of music lovers from various genres. Amazon Music Unlimited offers endless access to 90 million songs in HD, new songs free from irritating ads, million of Podcast episodes, and offline songs with unlimited skips.

Complementing the vast selection of online and offline songs are the numerous sound-improving technologies integrated into Amazon Music Unlimited’s system. It includes spatial audio technology, allowing you to hear your favorite music in a fully immersive, three-dimensional experience. This is possible through the Dolby Atmos, which adds height channels to expand on existing surround sound systems. Add to that, the music is expertly mixed for more breathtaking definition and depth.

In addition, Amazon Music Unlimited utilizes Sony’s 360 Reality Audio technology that will let you feel immersed in a surrounding filled with nothing but music. With this, it’s as if you are there at a live concert or with the artist recording in a studio. It can make the best out of your current sound system, including your headphones, smartphones, and high-fidelity smart speaker with 360 Reality Audio and Alexa.

Moreover, Amazon Music Unlimited’s Ultra High Definition feature is more than 10 times the bitrate of standard definition streaming services, allowing it to produce music better than CD quality audio (up to 24 bit, 192 kHz or a data rate of 9216kbps) and capture the nuance of the studio recording.

To experience the difference these audio technologies can make in all the songs offered in Amazon Music Unlimited, just be sure to have data speeds of 1.5 Mbps or higher (such as LTE), devices supporting 16 bit/44.1 kHz or higher (such as iPhone 4s and later), and headphones or speakers supporting a dynamic range of 20 kHz+ for HD (or 40 kHz+ for Ultra HD). Some of the brand devices and accessories that will complement these techs are Sony, Bose, AudioLabSonos, Pioneer, Echo Studio, and more.