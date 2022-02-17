Looking for a stylish, powerful gaming headset that can level up your gaming audio experience? We recommend Razer Nari Ultimate. It shows off an unrivaled sound system that you can afford at a very reasonable price. Even better, you can have a $70 discount when you get it on Best Buy today.

The Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset is everything you need for a reliable sound accessory during games. It is wireless (so you won’t have to deal with the messy, tangle-prone cables), and it packs the power fit for the most extreme gaming scenes and settings. It has up to 39 feet wireless range and offers high-fidelity, no-lag gaming audio with its 2.4 GHz wireless capability. The battery of the wireless headphones can last up to 16 hours, but you can also use it in wired mode to give you a more secured connection and continuous power.

It features intelligent haptic technology developed by Lofelt that converts sound signals into dynamic touch-sensory feedback in real-time. What’s so special about it? Well, most haptics in gamepads today provide simple feedback and rumbling during important in-game events. But with Razer HyperSense, the Razer Nari Ultimate picks up the shape and frequencies of game audio and transforms them into rich, lifelike haptic effects. Using vibrations that flow accurately from left to right (but depending on where the audio cues are coming from in the game), you will feel the different intensities of the scenes. This will make you more immersed in your games by allowing you to hear more and feel more. The THX Spatial Audio feature also helps in improving your experience. It assures 360° positional audio, making the sounds more natural and everywhere.

Meanwhile, the Razer Nari Ultimate doesn’t come short in terms of comfort. The over-the-ear headphones have cooling gel-infused leatherette cushions, giving you comfort and cool sensation when wearing the accessory in hour-long battles. The headband has an auto-adjust feature to match the curvature of the wearer’s head shape. Plus, the mic is retractable for the perfect mix of game audio and team communication.