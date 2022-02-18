The Samsung sound systems often cost quite a lot, so it is really tempting that Samsung HW-T415/ZA comes now at a very affordable price. With that, it should definitely be on your checklist for your next home theater upgrade project.

Specifications:

Subwoofer Type: Wireless

Number of Channels: 2.1

Total Power (W): 170 (W)

Subwoofer Type: Wireless

USB Music Playback: Yes

Bluetooth Power On: Yes

Product Dimensions (W x H x D): 33.9″ x 2.1″ x 2.9″

Product Weight (lb.): 3.31 lb

Subwoofer Dimensions (W x H x D): 7.1″ x 13.5″ x 10.7″

Subwoofer Weight: 9.7 lb

ENERGY STAR Certified: Yes

Highlights:

SURROUND SOUND EXPANSION. With the surround sound expansion technology, your listening area expands both sideways and upwards for a more enveloping sound experience.

WIRELESS BT TV CONNECTION . Now, you can enjoy your favorite content without unsightly cables, thanks to Samsung HW-T415/ZA’s wireless connection. The Bluetooth TV connection process is fast and straightforward.

POWERFUL BASS. The rich bass from the wireless subwoofer will let you feel the music’s action and beat even better. With its power, the sound becomes more realistic and gives you more connection to the movie scene.

ONE REMOTE. You can control your Samsung TV and soundbar with just the Samsung TV remote.

Samsung HW-T415/ZA Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer:

The Samsung HW-T415/ZA soundbar can enhance your movie night audio experience by bringing more impressive sound and powerful bass in each moment. It offers immersive wide-range surround sound that can extend your listening area in the room or wherever you place it. The wireless subwoofer helps transform the audio into a three-dimensional experience using deep rich bass. You’ll see the difference it can make when you use it with and without the subwoofer: controlled vibration and crystal-clear, prominent sounds. It will literally turn your home theater spot into an actual movie theater in a snap. Feel the thumping sound of steps in horror movies or the sweet melodies in dramas.

Even more, the system’s setup is easy with the integration of a wireless BT connection. That said, one can connect with BT-capable televisions and devices with less effort, and it lets you access the speaker even when you are meters away from it.

For more information about SAMSUNG 170W 2.1ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer, click here.