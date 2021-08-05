Embracer Group has announced today that it has bolstered its already impressive collection of developers and publishers with eight new studio acquisitions through a number of its subsidiaries.

“I am excited to welcome more than 500 great talents across a wide range of well established businesses that further diversify and strengthen the group across the world,” Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors announced in the press release for the new acquisitions.

With Embracer having acquired eight studios there’s a lot to go through, so here’s our handy list of who’s been acquired and what they’re known for:

3D Realms – Acquired through Saber Interactive – Best known for publishing Duke Nukem and Prey, 3D Realms are currently working on six games set to be announced in 2021, featuring Kingpin: Reloaded and Graven

Splitgate Ironworks – Acquired through Saber Interactive – Having created 2013’s Rise of the Triad remake, Splitgate Ironworks has been working alongside 3D realms to create both Kingpin: Reloaded and Graven alongside the publishing giant.

Digixart – Acquired through Koch Media – Having created 11-11 Memories ReTold and Lost in Harmoney, Digixart is currently working on Road 96 , which releases later this month.

Force Field – Acquired through Koch Media – Specialising in VR Games, Force Field has created Coaster Combat, Time Stall, and Landfall through Oculus Studios.

Ghost Ship Games – Acquired through Coffee Stain – Creators of Deep Rock Galactic, Ghost Ship Games have only been around since 2016 but have found great success in that time.

Easy Trigger – Acquired through Coffee Stain – Having developed the spectacularly well-received Huntdown, Easy Trigger is another critically acclaimed studio for Embracer group to add to its hat.

CrazyLabs – Developer of Super Stylist, CrazyLabs was the third most downloaded developer in 2020 with over 4.5 billion downloads to date.

Grimfrost – As an e-commerce specialist and a leading global brand of Viking merchandise, Grimfrost will provide Embracer Group with plenty of “growth opportunities” according to their press release.

This new suite of acquisitions are expected to earn Embracer Group “net sales in the range of SEK 2,000 -3,000 million” according to their press release, which is roughly equivalent to 167 – 250 million British Pounds sterling.

The Swedish company Embracer already has eight operative groups which span 69 studios and over 240 franchises according to the companies website, so them amassing more studios is hardly a surprise. This long list includes the likes of publishers Koch Media, Gearbox Entertainment, and THQ Nordic.