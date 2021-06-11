Prime Matter is taking over the publishing duties for several titles including the upcoming Payday 3, as well as a new Painkiller game.

This new publishing label comes under the umbrella of parent company Deep Silver, and their parent company Koch Media.

From Prime Matter’s Summer Game Fest showreel, we were only able to see snippets of the games they’re now publishing without much in the way of details, but Koch Media does have a dedicated Summer Game Fest event coming up on June 11th, 12 PM PT where we may learn more.

The games that Prime Matter are publishing from now are as follows:

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Iggymob)

The Last Oricru (GoldKnights)

Outward (Nine Dots Studio)

Scars Above (Mad Head Games)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Warhorse Studios)

Dolmen (Massive Work Studio)

Crossfire: Legion (Blackbird Interactive)

Iron Harvest (King Art Games)

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (TaleWorlds Entertainment)

Phoenix Point (Snapshot Games)

Encased (Dark Crystal Games)

Echoes Of The End (Myrkur Games)

Payday 3 (Starbreeze)

On top of all these games, developer Saber Interactive popped up to let us know that Prime Matter will also be publishing a new Painkiller game, which is in the works.