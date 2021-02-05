Microsoft was reportedly going to attempt an acquisition of Borderlands developer Gearbox Software before getting beat to the punch by THQ Nordic parent company Embracer Group.

Known Microsoft insider Brad Sams explained on Twitter that Gearbox Software was being eyed up by the company until news broke of the ongoing acquisition deal.

“Gearbox was one of the company’s that inspired the original tweet, i believe Microsoft looked at Gearbox but clearly didn’t complete the deal,” Sams wrote.

The information was backed up by Windows Central Editor Jez Corden who simply responded, “This is true.”

This is true. — Jez (@JezCorden) February 3, 2021

Gearbox’s acquisition by Embracer Group is valued at $1.3 billion for the studio and its associated intellectual properties.