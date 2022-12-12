Elon Musk to relaunch Twitter Blue service today: here is what you need to know

Amid skepticism over the effectiveness of a revamped Blue Verified to curb bots and spam accounts on Twitter, Elon Musk is ready to relaunch its Blue service today. From today onwards, users can buy a paid subscription to verify themselves. If you already have a blue tick badge on the platform, you will have to pay the monthly fee to keep the verified badge.

Twitter Blue service will cost $8 on the web, but if the buying happens through the Twitter iPhone app, you will have to pay a monthly fee of $11. Twitter will notify the existing Blue users about the price increase once the service goes live. If you have already purchased Twitter’s $8 subscription service, it will allow you to continue using the service on the Twitter iPhone app by paying $11; otherwise, switch to the web or cancel the service.

Twitter Blue is available in the UK, the USA, Australia, and New Zealand. From today, the paid service is expected to be available to more people from today.

Twitter Blue subscribers will get additional benefits besides the Verified checkmark. Features such as the ability to edit tweets, 1080p video uploads, and reader mode will be available for premium users. However, it is important to note that Twitter will thoroughly review accounts before offering the blue tick. The company will use phone verification to understand better whether the accounts are real.

Elon Musk faced heavy criticism when it let anyone buy a paid subscription to get themselves verified on Twitter. While the intention was to get rid of spam and bots, the entire plan backfired and gave rise to increased impersonation on the platform. Twitter Blue service will not allow new users to subscribe. New users will have to wait at least 90 days to get the verification mark, during which Twitter will monitor the activity of these accounts.

If you are a Twitter user, do you think its Blue service will be able to curb the bots problem of the company? Let us know in the comments section.