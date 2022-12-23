Elon Musk starts rolling out View Count feature for Twitter

Twitter is currently undergoing many controversial changes, but leaving controversies aside, the social media giant is working on many new functionalities for users. Elon Musk recently announced a new feature for Twitter that enabled users to see how many times people have seen their tweets. Called View Count, Musk has started rolling out the feature.

The Twitter Chief argues that the View Count feature will show users “how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem.” What he meant by that was that Twitter users can develop an idea about how many people are using the microblogging platform to read posts. Users will have a positive impression of Twitter after seeing the number of views a viral tweet has received.

Musk also argues that since most Twitter users (over 90 percent, according to Musk) do not engage in public actions on the platform, which includes liking, retweeting, and replying, View Count will give us more clarity on the engagement a post gets.

Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

However, this is different from the old system, where authors could see how many people have seen tweets. View Count, on the other hand, enables every Twitter user to see the number of impressions a tweet has got. Currently, View Count is on the left side, but Musk has launched a poll on Twitter asking users whether it should move to the right side or stay on the same side.

Aside from the View Count capability, Twitter recently launched a new Blue subscription for businesses. However, the company had to pull a new promotion policy right after launching it because of the outrage from users. This led to Elon Musk launching a poll on Twitter asking users whether he should remain the company’s CEO in the future. More than 50 percent of the people voted in favor of ousting Musk as the chief of the social media site.

