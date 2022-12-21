Elon Musk says he will resign as Twitter CEO, but not until he finds “someone foolish enough”

A couple of days ago, Elon Musk launched a poll asking Twitter users to vote whether he should resign as the Twitter CEO. More than 50 percent of people think that the multi-billionaire should resign from that post. Now Musk has announced that he will abide by the results and resign as the CEO of the social media company. But it may not happen anytime soon.

While Musk says he will resign, he will not do so until he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job.” And no one really knows when that will happen. But according to reports, it’s not the poll result that has decided Musk’s future roles at Twitter, as he was looking for a CEO even before that. After taking over Twitter, Elon Musk also said that his role as the Twitter CEO would be “temporary.”

However, Musk will continue to oversee software and server teams even after resigning as the CEO. Either way, while Musk may not be the CEO, he will definitely have a say in everything that Twitter will do in the future, at least until he keeps the company as a private entity.

Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter underwent massive changes, including a Twitter Blue Verified system allowing genuine people to be verified. Its latest big announcement was that it would launch a poll on Twitter before making major policy decisions. This way, the company may be trying to avoid the kind of outrage it had to face after launching the now-deleted “Promotion of alternative social platforms policy.”

However, polls regarding Twitter’s policy changes may not always remain free. Musk recently commented on whether Twitter should give voting power on major policy decisions to Blue subscribers only. The chief of Twitter said, “Good point. Twitter will make that change.” While giving voting power to Blue subscribers will make them feel special, it will be another polarizing decision and will definitely lead to outrage. It will be interesting to see if Musk launches a new poll asking users whether voting power should become a paid feature.

Amid outrage over its now-deleted policy platform promotion policy, Twitter recently launched a new badging system for Business users. It allows a company to link any number of its affiliated individuals, businesses, and brands to its account. After linking, affiliated accounts will get a small square badge of their parent company’s profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark.

What do our readers think about Elon Musk’s role as the Twitter CEO? Would you like to see him continue as the CEO in the future? Let us know in the comments section.