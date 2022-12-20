Twitter announces a new Blue subscription for businesses

Twitter is currently facing criticism for its controversial policies, and some even doubt Elon Musk’s leadership. Amid a chaotic environment such as this, Twitter has announced a new Blue subscription for businesses, which, as described by the company, is “a new kind of network on Twitter.”

Twitter Blue for Business is a new way for businesses and their affiliates to verify and distinguish themselves on Twitter. Musk’s new paid subscription for businesses on Twitter allows a company to link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses, and brands to its account. When the linking is done, “affiliated accounts will get a small badge of their parent company’s profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark.”

Twitter Blue for Business is currently at its nascent stage, with Twitter still in the process of figuring out new criteria, pricing, or process to become a subscriber. For now, the Musk-owned company is piloting Blue for Business with a select group of businesses. It is hoping to reach more businesses next year with a broader rollout of Twitter for Business.

In its official blog post, Twitter wrote:

By creating this connection, we’re making it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organizations–on Twitter. Businesses can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. Journalists, sports team players or movie characters can all be affiliated.

Twitter’s new paid subscription model seeks to let businesses create a network, and while it might sound exciting to certain types of businesses, it can further complicate the company’s badging system. It recently launched a Golden badge for businesses on the platform, while the blue badge is reserved for individual handles. We will soon have another badge that will appear right next to the Twitter Verified badge. And the company will launch more in the future. So, be ready to see the badging system getting more complicated on the microblogging site.

Twitter and Elon Musk recently came under fire for the now-deleted “Promotion of alternative social platforms policy.” Musk later launched a new poll asking users whether he should step down as Twitter CEO. The majority of Twitter users think that he should resign. Despite the fact that the results are out and that Musk promised to abide by the result, we have not heard from him ever since.

If you are to rate Musk’s performance so far as the CEO of Twitter on a scale of 1-10, what do you think will be his score? Let us know in the comments section.