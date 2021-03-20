With the PC Game Pass version of Nier: Automata proving to be better than the prior Steam release. Needless to say, gamers are angry.

The initial Steam release back in 2017 was messy, to say the least, with a locked framerate, UI problems and controls that barely made sense, it quickly gained infamy with just how poor a port it was.

The Become As Gods Edition that has launched on PC Game Pass, however, has seen the helping hands of porting wizards QLOC, who have vastly improved the experience.

With upscaled textures, a borderless windowed mode, and smoother running all around, it’s a clear improvement over the poor version initially released on Steam.

Now that fixing it has proved possible without immediately needing to mod the game, gamers are miffed. Taking to Steam to vent their frustrations by review bombing Nier Automata with 313 negative reviews in the past three days, no doubt more as time goes on.

Regardless of the review bombing, Nier: Automata is a great game, and one made all the better by this quality port on PC Game Pass.