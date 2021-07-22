Konami has revealed today that the newly announced eFootball, which is the rebranded continuation of their PES franchise, will get offline modes, however, they’re going to be optional DLC.

Announcing the news in a tweet, Konami plainly stated that “offline modes such as ‘Master League’ will be sold in the future as optional DLC,” so excited players know what they’re getting themselves in for.

With eFootball being a free-to-play game, it’s hardly surprising that some modes, even traditional campaigns, might be sold separately. While the game’s “Match Pass” battle pass will undoubtedly rake in money it’s sensible that Konami may want to put a price tag on the hard work they’ve done creating a campaign that could be a separate game on its own.

While no date has been announced just yet, the offline modes and “Master League” didn’t appear during the announcement’s roadmap, which plotted the course of the game until winter, so they might not be arriving until at least next year, however, we’ll likely be told more specifics before then.

In the tweet, Konami also revealed that eFootball’s “cross-platform online matches will be further improved with a new engine and adjusted to take *full* advantage of each platform,” so no matter which platform you play on, you should have a quality experience.

Konami’s eFootball is set to launch in early Autumn for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, where it will be primarily free-to-play with additional paid content. Mobile releases are also planned for sometime in the future.