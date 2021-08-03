As part of a Twitter Q&A addressing fans most pressing questions, Konami announced that eFootball will launch as “basically a demo” as they want to be playing as soon as possible.

“Q: Is “Early Autumn” launch basically a demo?” eFootball asked of itself as part of its Q&A thread before responding plainly, “In many ways, yes.”

“We want people to get hands-on with eFootball™ as soon as possible, so we will launch with a limited number of teams and modes,” Konami went on to explain, giving some reason to the rather barebones start of eFootball that we’ve seen through its roadmap.

Thankfully, more content is at least set to arrive fairly quickly, with nine clubs being added to the rather meagre starting lineup sometime later in early autumn. Later in the Q&A Konami revealed that during eFootball’s early autumn release, all content will be free-to-play with no microtransactions, however, these will be implemented as early as an ambiguous “Autumn,” so additional content may not remain free for long.

There’s still no release date for eFootball beyond the nebulous early autumn, but when it does release it will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. There will also be a mobile release sometime in the future, with no exact date being revealed yet.

For those concerned with the mobile release, thankfully Konami addressed some concerns in the Q&A, as they reveal that the game is “developed first for consoles but is a platform for everyone to enjoy. The game will take full advantage of the hardware capabilities of each supported device.”