Not even a week after adding Denuvo Anti-Cheat, the next update for DOOM Eternal will remove the controversial software from the game.

Update 1.1 will remove Denuvo Anti-Cheat from DOOM Eternal while the dev team focuses on better ways to implement anti-cheat measures into the game’s multiplayer mode.

As per a Reddit thread from Marty Stratton, executive producer at id Software, the decision to include anti-cheat was a decision made by the team at id Software, and was not forced upon them by Bethesda.

Stratton also says that “the decision to remove the anti-cheat software is not based on the quality of the Denuvo Anti-Cheat solution. Many have unfortunately related the performance and stability issues introduced in Update 1 to the introduction of anti-cheat. They are not related.”

We're currently working on PC only Update 1.1 for DOOM Eternal that will remove Denuvo anti-cheat and address a number of crashes. https://t.co/EpiK3URxvn — id Software (@idSoftware) May 20, 2020

Some players were reporting that they were unable to play even DOOM Eternal’s singleplayer mode without being made to install the anti-cheat software. Stratton says that “at a minimum we must consider giving campaign-only players the ability to play without anti-cheat software installed, as well as ensure the overall timing of any anti-cheat integration better aligns with player expectations around clear initiatives – like ranked or competitive play – where demand for anti-cheat is far greater.”

The update will also fix some crashes related to customisable skins, memory-related crashes, and just improve overall stability for PC players. There’s no current set date for the new update, but we expect it’ll be out soon enough.

Original article continues below:

The first update for DOOM Eternal on PC has added Denuvo Anti-Cheat software to the BATTLEMODE part of the game, making it a required installation for anyone wanting to play the game at all.

Across all platforms, the game’s first update adds in Empowered Demons, Echelon levelling, the Precious Metals event, and Favorite Codes. The addition of Denuvo Anti-Cheat is for PC players only.

Denuvo Anti-Cheat is a new software that’s designed to prevent cheating in DOOM Eternal’s multiplayer mode. It’s not to be confused with Denuvo’s anti-tamper software, which has caused enough controversy itself.

As per Denuvo’s official blog, Denuvo says that the new Anti-Cheat shouldn’t have any visible impact on a player’s experience.

In fact, the blog even specifies that the software’s invisibility “could raise some eyebrows” and, as such, has provided a full list of what the software actually does in the name of transparency:

Install and uninstall The first time you start your game, Anti-Cheat installs a kernel mode driver into the Program Files folder. When you uninstall your game, all previously installed Anti-Cheat files are removed. Bethesda.net PC customers will need to manually uninstall Denuvo Anti-Cheat via Add or Remove programs in Windows settings.

Starting and stopping When your game starts, Denuvo Anti-Cheat starts automatically. When your game stops for any reason, Anti-Cheat stops automatically.

Although Anti-Cheat starts with the game, actual monitoring only happens during multiplayer matches.

Denuvo also claims that its Anti-Cheat solution “does not take screenshots, scan your file system, or stream shellcode from the internet.”

However, Denuvo does say that the software does collect information on how your computer’s OS interacts with the game and sends the information to Amazon-hosted servers for cheat detection.

The introduction of this software hasn’t sat well with DOOM Eternal players, with many Twitter users responding negatively to Bethesda’s Tweet about the update.

Update 1 for DOOM Eternal is now available. Empowered Demons, campaign & BATTLEMODE quality-of-life improvements, fixes, BATTLEMODE balance changes and more await. https://t.co/EkNyDwOLKU pic.twitter.com/SUR8bTpHm8 — DOOM (@DOOM) May 15, 2020

One player expressed their frustration with how Windows Defender refuses to accept Denuvo Anti-Cheat as legitimate software, while another pointed out that they can no longer play even single-player DOOM Eternal without being made to install Anti-Cheat.

For more information about DOOM Eternal’s Update 1 on all platforms, including PC, you can follow the link here to read Bethesda’s official blog post about it.