Hideo Kojima’s upcoming PC port of PlayStation 4’s recent Norman Reedus adventure may see some new controversy as publisher 505 Games has announced Death Stranding Denuvo protection.

The controversial DRM protection has been under fire since its conception for allegedly increasing CPU load compared to DRM-free options.

With other games, including Borderlands 3 and Devil May Cry V, using the DRM solution to combat piracy, certain fans of PC gaming are always upset whenever games are revealed to use the service.

Death Stranding PC utilizes the following “features”:

Incorporates 3rd-party DRM: Denuvo

1 machine activation limit

Revealed through the game’s Steam page, the Death Stranding Denuvo is souring the game’s upcoming port for many.

“The reason Denuvo is such an anti-consumer DRM is because, among other things, it has a bull**** activation limit. Ordinarily, it’s 5 per day, not so bad,” one Reddit commentator said. “But with GFN and other virtualization services, they are abusing this capability to make it a one activation per lifetime.” “This would be crippling even to normal user, and it renders the game inaccessible to people playing on cloud services. It’s abusive, it’s anti-consumer and it wouldn’t have been possible without Denuvo.”

However, some fans aren’t too upset with the arrival of the DRM service, namely due to the game’s heavy multiplayer functionality.

“For anyone who doesn’t know: Death Stranding has a weird MP component to it. You can’t play with other people, but it’s almost like NMS in the sense that you can come across other people’s creations…” another user explained. “Specifically for this game I can understand why [they used Denuvo].”

