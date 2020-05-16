The first update for DOOM Eternal on PC has added Denuvo Anti-Cheat software to the BATTLEMODE part of the game, making it a required installation for anyone wanting to play the game at all.

Across all platforms, the game’s first update adds in Empowered Demons, Echelon levelling, the Precious Metals event, and Favorite Codes. The addition of Denuvo Anti-Cheat is for PC players only.

Denuvo Anti-Cheat is a new software that’s designed to prevent cheating in DOOM Eternal’s multiplayer mode. It’s not to be confused with Denuvo’s anti-tamper software, which has caused enough controversy itself.

As per Denuvo’s official blog, Denuvo says that the new Anti-Cheat shouldn’t have any visible impact on a player’s experience.

In fact, the blog even specifies that the software’s invisibility “could raise some eyebrows” and, as such, has provided a full list of what the software actually does in the name of transparency:

Install and uninstall The first time you start your game, Anti-Cheat installs a kernel mode driver into the Program Files folder. When you uninstall your game, all previously installed Anti-Cheat files are removed. Bethesda.net PC customers will need to manually uninstall Denuvo Anti-Cheat via Add or Remove programs in Windows settings.

Starting and stopping When your game starts, Denuvo Anti-Cheat starts automatically. When your game stops for any reason, Anti-Cheat stops automatically.

Although Anti-Cheat starts with the game, actual monitoring only happens during multiplayer matches.

Denuvo also claims that its Anti-Cheat solution “does not take screenshots, scan your file system, or stream shellcode from the internet.”

However, Denuvo does say that the software does collect information on how your computer’s OS interacts with the game and sends the information to Amazon-hosted servers for cheat detection.

The introduction of this software hasn’t sat well with DOOM Eternal players, with many Twitter users responding negatively to Bethesda’s Tweet about the update.

Update 1 for DOOM Eternal is now available. Empowered Demons, campaign & BATTLEMODE quality-of-life improvements, fixes, BATTLEMODE balance changes and more await. https://t.co/EkNyDwOLKU pic.twitter.com/SUR8bTpHm8 — DOOM (@DOOM) May 15, 2020

One player expressed their frustration with how Windows Defender refuses to accept Denuvo Anti-Cheat as legitimate software, while another pointed out that they can no longer play even single-player DOOM Eternal without being made to install Anti-Cheat.

For more information about DOOM Eternal’s Update 1 on all platforms, including PC, you can follow the link here to read Bethesda’s official blog post about it.