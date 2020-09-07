Dirt 5 delayed until November to “take advantage of next generation console launches”

Codemasters has delayed their upcoming racing game Dirt 5 until November in order to take advantage of the launches of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

While it’s still unknown to consumers when the next-gen consoles will actually be launching, although Xbox Series X is set for this November, Codemasters has delayed their title to “take advantage” of both systems’ launch windows. Do they know something we don’t? Of course they do.

“Dirt 5 has received widespread critical acclaim, culminating with the game receiving the gamescom 2020 Best Racing Game Award on 30 August,” wrote Chief Executive at Codemasters, Frank Sagnier via VGC.

“The revised launch date will allow us to take advantage of the next generation console launches which are expected in time for the holiday season.”

Codemasters racing game was going to launch on October 9th, then it was delayed until October 16th. Now it’s been delayed until November 6th! However, if you buy the game’s more expensive version you can play on November 3rd!

As a cross-gen game, Dirt 5 will be taking advantage of Xbox’s Smart Delivery cross-buy initiative to give you a free upgrade on Xbox Series X. They’ll be offering the same for PlayStation customers as well but they don’t have a buzzword for it.